27-05-2020

A minute of silence has been held across Spain on the first of 10 days of official mourning, for those who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 27,000 Covid-19 fatalities Nationwide since the crisis began.

Grupo Serra employees, Public Institutions, residents, companies and Government workers in the Balearic Islands stopped work at 1200 to pay tribute to the victims.

Real Mallorca players also stopped training for one minute as a mark of respect for the deceased.