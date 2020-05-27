One more Covid-19 fatality in the Balearic Islands. 30-03-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed one coronavirus death in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, taking the total to 224.

There were also 7 new infections, making 2,057 since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday there were no Covid-19 deaths and 4 new infections in the Balearic Islands.