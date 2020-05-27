News
One more Covid-19 fatality confirmed
The Ministry of Health confirmed one coronavirus death in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, taking the total to 224.
There were also 7 new infections, making 2,057 since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday there were no Covid-19 deaths and 4 new infections in the Balearic Islands.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.