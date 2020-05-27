Lady Moura superyacht up for sale. 28-09-2016 Gabriel Alomar

The superyacht, Lady Moura has dominated the Club de Mar in Palma for decades and she is now up for sale again.

Launched in 1990 by Blohm & Voss, the Lady Moura was, at the time, the most expensive and innovative yacht in the world.

Now ranking as one of the top 30 largest yachts in the world, the 104.85-metre yacht Lady Moura, which is for sale with Camper & Nicholsons, comprises of a hefty beam of 18.5 metres giving her a total gross tonnage of 6,359 GT.

With up to 72 crew tending to their every need, guests can make use of the onboard amenities, such as the helipad, movie theatre and disco with DJ room, gym, owner’s study and medical suites. The recreational deck featuring a gym and spa with sauna and an indoor pool covered by a retractable roof.

The beach club, located midships with balconies both port and starboard, offers easy access to and from the ocean via six hydraulic gangways and two entrances for use by one of the superyacht’s tenders, such as her large Boston Whaler, waterski boat and landing craft, all of which are stowed midships behind hydraulic doors.

Lady Moura’s beach club balconies were an engineering first and transformed the way those on board could access the water. This innovation saw the incorporation of hydraulically operated shell ports, doors, flaps, roofs, gangways and cranes into her design.

Built to be a private residence, the yacht has been cloaked in mystery to the outside world for three decades.

She is currently owned by the Saudi tycoon Nasser Al-Rashid and according to Camper & Nicholsons has already attracted a great deal of interest.

If you are interested, the price is only available on application.