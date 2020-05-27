Education
Contingencies if there isn't a full return to school in September
The Balearic education ministry expects there to be a full return to school in September but is preparing for alternatives - a mix of home and school teaching or, if there were to be confinement, "digital-only" home schooling.
The education minister, Martí March, told parliament's education committee on Tuesday that priority in terms of the highest possible attendance will be given to infant and primary schools. The organisation of school work, he explained, is being considered by a specific committee which will have to decide on any modification of the curriculum. Similarly, there is to be consideration of the organisation of space in schools as well as the organisation of school days and teacher coordination. Teachers will be acquiring "digital competence", he added.
Opposition parties were critical of what they said was a lack of foresight on behalf of the ministry. After more than two months of the state of alarm and confinement, the government has yet to come up with a plan to reconcile the disruption to education.
