Son Gotleu is one of Palma's poorest districts. 27-05-2020

The average income in Palma's wealthiest districts is almost twice that of the poorest.

National Statistics Institute figures for 2018 indicate that the average income per person in the wealthiest districts was 18,786.99 euros compared with 9,435.26 euros in the poorest; the latter including Llevant, Pere Garau and Soledat Nord. By household, the average income difference was 49,124.07 euros against 29,149.82 euros. The poorest districts, the figures show, have the highest foreign population concentrations.

The average household income for the whole city was 35,110.28 euros and the average per inhabitant was 12,513.96. The average size of a household was 2.76 people. Sole occupant properties accounted for 26.1% of a total of 172,321 households.

For tourist accommodation places, there was a decrease of 13,684 to 34,043. Nevertheless, the number of overnight stays in tourist accommodation rose from 9.1 million to 9.6 million.