Tourism
Balearics targets 3,000 tourists next month
The Balearic government announced Wednesday afternoon that it is preparing to welcome between 2,000 and 3,000 international tourists during the final two weeks of June.
Balearic President Francina Armengol made the announcement but admitted that the figures may differ. The government is midway drawing up a special Balearic tourism pilot scheme aimed at the domestic and international tourist markets.
Armengol said she is in daily contact with the Minister for Tourism in Madrid, Reyes Maroto and the minister agrees with Armengol’s plan., especially safe air corridors. Initially, the foreign target market will be Germany however, that could change it the UK drops its quarantine measures which have yet to cone into force.
“If we can get this pilot scheme off the ground next month, it will stand us in good steed for July and August and put us in the driving seat for a good long season.”
“The government knows it’s going to be a tough season and some may be taking a gamble in opening but we’ve got to do the best we can to save the season and demonstrate we are a safe season.”
