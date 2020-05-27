A new platform. #ManacorComerçSegur #ComerçLocal 25-05-2020 Youtube: Ajuntament de Manacor

The City of Manacor has created a website called Demanacor.com through the Department of Commerce & Industry in a bid to connect local shops with neighbours in the municipality.

The aim is to support local trade and alleviate some of the economic effects of the coronavirus health crisis.

It also means that local residents who don’t want to venture out to their local store or are unable to get there for mobility reasons, can now buy products online at the press of a few buttons and either have the order delivered to their home or pick it up at the store.

There are all different kinds of shops on the website, including some from Manacor town centre and others in Cala Anguila, Cala Murada, Cala Mendia, Cales de Mallorca, Son Macià, s'Illot, Porto Cristo and s'Estany d'en Mas.

By May 22, more than 50 businesses had registered, giving customers the choice of more than 500 products, from food to clothes, household items, products for pets and leisure and culture goods as well as a whole bunch of restaurants offering succulent dishes.

The City of Manacor says the initiative has the support of neighbours and is likely to continue indefinitely.

Each population Centre has its own website to make it even easier to access local products:

Demanacor.com

Decalaanguila.com

Decalamurada.com

Decalamendia.com

Decalesdemallorca.com

Desonmacia.com

Desillot.com

Deportocristo.com

Desestanydenmas.com