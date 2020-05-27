Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Wednesday, Majorca had sun and more sun with warm temperatures.
Maximum Temperatures
Palma university....................... 28.3 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport.......................... 28.3 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 27.5 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Cami............. 27.2 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Campos, Can Sion.................. 10.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc..............,............ 11.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 11.8 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 11.9 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 12.1 degrees Centigrade
Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 27, 2020
Es Mercadal 27
Cala Galdana 27
Sta. Maria 28
Palma UIB 28
Calvià 28
Llucmajor 28
Sa Pobla 27
Campos 27
Manacor 26
Artà 26
Pollença 25
Portocolom 24
Lluc 23
Eivissa 27
St. Antoni de Portmany 27
Formentera 28https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/Qy8U4a9fYB
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 28 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 27 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 54 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 43 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 39 (km/h)
Santa Maria del Cami...................................... 36 (km/h)
Sa Pobla.......................................................... 35 (km/h)
