The Meliá Calvià Beach in Magalluf will be opening in July. 27-05-2020 Archive

Meliá Hotels International will be opening at least fifty of its hotels in Spain in the second half of July. The CEO of operations, André Gerondeau, confirmed this on Wednesday when presenting the company's 'Stay Safe with Meliá' campaign, which establishes new protocols for hygiene and safety.

Gerondeau added that since the state of alarm was declared, Meliá has attracted more bookings than cancellations, the majority of these bookings having been for August. From this coming Monday, the company will be reinforcing this return to business with a separate campaign entitled 'Come Back'.

At present, the first hotels in Majorca that will open are the Meliá Palma Marina on Palma's Paseo Marítimo and the Meliá Calvià Beach in Magalluf. "Depending on the number of bookings, we will be opening further hotels on the islands and on the mainland," said Gerondeau. Meliá is expecting average occupancy this summer to be between thirty and forty per cent. In Spain, 70% of demand is expected to be in coastal mainland areas, especially in Andalusia and on the east coast. As for the Balearics, this will depend on flights.

The director of the Calvià Beach Hotel, Belén Sanmartin, explained that food and drink services will depend on the occupancy of each hotel. If this goes up to 80% or more, then a personalised buffet could be offered. Below this, and service will be based on "picnic", type of buffet with waiter service.

Gerondeau stressed a Meliá obligation to guarantee that guests can enjoy their holidays in a secure and agreeable environment that offers experiences and a lifestyle "they will have been dreaming of since confinement".