Palma hot and sunny today with a high of 29 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.

Andratx is slightly cooler at 26 but it’s not as windy and there’s sunshine all day long with a low of 15 degrees.

It’s a gorgeous day in Llucmajor with lots of sunshine and a top temperature of 29 dropping to 15 degrees overnight. Here's how it's looking from our webcam.

Muro is 28 and sunny with cloudy intervals in the morning and a low of 14 degrees.

It’s 24 degrees in Banyalbufar with wall-to-wall sunshine and it’ll be very warm overnight with a low of 17 degrees.