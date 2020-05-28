Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma hot and sunny today with a high of 29 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.
Andratx is slightly cooler at 26 but it’s not as windy and there’s sunshine all day long with a low of 15 degrees.
It’s a gorgeous day in Llucmajor with lots of sunshine and a top temperature of 29 dropping to 15 degrees overnight. Here's how it's looking from our webcam.
Muro is 28 and sunny with cloudy intervals in the morning and a low of 14 degrees.
It’s 24 degrees in Banyalbufar with wall-to-wall sunshine and it’ll be very warm overnight with a low of 17 degrees.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.