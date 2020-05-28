Marc Martorell Preto missing.

Marc Martorell Preto missing.

27-05-2020Twitter

An urgent search operation has been launched in Palma to try to find a 20-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

Marc Martorell Preto is described as 1.77 metres tall and around 70 kilos. He has dark brown shaved hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing bermuda shorts and white shoes.

Several appeals for help to find him have been posted on his Twitter page by 112 Emergency Services, QSD desparecidos and news outlets in Majorca.

Anyone with information about Marc is urged to call 112 as soon as possible.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.