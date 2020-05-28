News
20 year old man reported missing
An urgent search operation has been launched in Palma to try to find a 20-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
Marc Martorell Preto is described as 1.77 metres tall and around 70 kilos. He has dark brown shaved hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing bermuda shorts and white shoes.
Several appeals for help to find him have been posted on his Twitter page by 112 Emergency Services, QSD desparecidos and news outlets in Majorca.
Anyone with information about Marc is urged to call 112 as soon as possible.
✔Interessa localitzar a Marc Martorell Preto, jove de 20 anys desaparegut avui dematí a #Palma, pèl rapat fosc, complexió prima, 70 kg, ulls de color marró. Per a qualsevol informació telefonau a l'112. pic.twitter.com/78VkSIuvUC— Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) May 27, 2020
