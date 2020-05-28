Considerable repair work was needed in Cala Gat. 28-05-2020 Assumpta Bassa

Capdepera's councillor for public works, Monica Viejo, says that the promenades in Cala Gat and Cala Ratjada, which were badly damaged by Storm Gloria in January, will be operational by the end of June or more likely in early July.

The repair work started in March just before the state of alarm and has continued uninterrupted. There was no stoppage as the work had been classified as being emergency by the Costas Authority. However, the work is taking longer because of safe working protocols. The number of workers in teams has, for example, been reduced.

Of the work in Cala Gat, Viejo says that the walls were most affected by the storm. There were two large holes that have now been repaired and are being lined with stone on the outside. Work on restoring drainage and electricity cables has also begun. The town hall is also assessing the possibilities of installing lighting.

Although the walkway itself initially seemed to have been less affected, the damage was greater than had been expected. At present, the viewing point area is having to be propped up and access is closed. This section is the responsibility of Ports de les Illes Balears, the regional government's ports authority. A Ports engineer has told the town hall that a project for this section is being drafted.

Getting the go-ahead for this work was not straightforward. Capdepera's mayor, Rafel Fernández, went to Madrid to demand that permission was given; there had been protests against Madrid's inaction. The final cost is 2.8 million euros - 2.2 million for Cala Gat and 600,000 euros for Cala Ratjada - and the national ministry for ecological transition (of which the Costas Authority is a part) is meeting fifty per cent of this.