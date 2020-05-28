Vueling getting going again towards the end of June. 28-05-2020 Archive

Vueling is to resume operations on 180 Spanish and European routes. The airline will start with Spanish domestic flights towards the end of June and add European routes in July, recovering some 2,000 flights per week.

For the domestic market, 88 routes will be served from Vueling's main operating bases. The first flights will be to and from Barcelona, its headquarters, as well as Alicante, Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Malaga, Seville, Tenerife and Ibiza and Palma. International routes with Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the Scandinavian countries, Switzerland and the UK will follow as also will more operations in Spain, including Madrid and Minorca. Vueling will also be resuming operations at its Paris and Rome bases.

The Vueling president, Javier Sánchez-Prieto, says that there will be "enormous satisfaction in being able to resume activity now that the health situation is subsiding". "We will fly in the skies again and fulfil the main purpose of our company, which is to bring our customers closer to their family and friends, while helping to increase the pulse of economic activity as soon as possible."

The airline will be applying "the highest standards of safety and hygiene", following the recommendations of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.