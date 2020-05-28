Shares:

On Thursday temperatures were warm with the hottest place being in Binissalem with 29.0ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Binissalem............................... 29.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma airport........................... 28.8 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella................. 27.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 27.7 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.............................. 27.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 7.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 10.7 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem............................... 12.1 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 12.5 degrees Centigrade

Andratx.................................... 12.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 29 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 25 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 23 (km/h)

Formentera...................................................... 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 41 (km/h)

Formentera...................................................... 39 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 38 (km/h)

Sant Antoni de Portmany................................. 38 (km/h)