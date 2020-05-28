28-05-2020

On Thursday temperatures were warm with the hottest place being in Binissalem with 29.0ºC.

Maximum Temperatures
Binissalem............................... 29.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma airport........................... 28.8 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 27.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 27.7 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.............................. 27.6 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 7.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 10.7 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 12.1 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 12.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx.................................... 12.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 25 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 23 (km/h)
Formentera...................................................... 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 41 (km/h)
Formentera...................................................... 39 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 38 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany................................. 38 (km/h)

