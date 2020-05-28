Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca today
On Thursday temperatures were warm with the hottest place being in Binissalem with 29.0ºC.
Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 28, 2020
Es Mercadal 27
Ciutadella 26
Binissalem 29
Aerop. Palma de M. 29
Sta. Maria 28
Calvià 28
Llucmajor 28
Sa Pobla 27
Porreres 27
Col. St. Pere 26
Andratx 26
Lluc 24
St. Antoni de Portmany 27
Formentera 27https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/FjFuJIWfTj
Maximum Temperatures
Binissalem............................... 29.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma airport........................... 28.8 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 27.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 27.7 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.............................. 27.6 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 7.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 10.7 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 12.1 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 12.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx.................................... 12.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 25 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 23 (km/h)
Formentera...................................................... 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 41 (km/h)
Formentera...................................................... 39 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 38 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany................................. 38 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.