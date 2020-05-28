Healthcare Professionals at San Pedro Hospital, Logroño. 28-05-2020 Raquel Manzanares

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed 38 fatalities in Spain on Thursday, taking the total to 27,119.

There were also 182 new infections, making 237,906 since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the authorities reported 231 new infections in the previous 24 hours and 39 deaths within seven days.