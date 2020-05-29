Politics
Spain government to mull state of emergency extension with parties
The Spanish government will discuss with various political parties whether to seek another extension to a state of emergency over the coronavirus beyond June 7, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday.
She added that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would disclose during the weekend the government's decision on such an extension, which has to be approved by parliament.
The state of emergency was first established in mid-March, imposing some of the toughest restrictions in Europe.
