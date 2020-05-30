Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 27 degrees today with plenty of sunshine, occasional clouds, a strong southerly wind and a low of 15. Here's how the weather's looking from our webcam in Can Pastilla.
It’s hot and sunny in Andratx with a light wind and a top temperature of 25 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.
Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 25 degrees, a 20 kilometre easterly wind and a low of 14.
It’s 26 in Capdepera with wall-to-wall sunshine, an easterly breeze and an overnight temperature of 17 degrees.
The sun’s out in Deya too and it’s 25 degrees with a very strong wind and a low of 14.
