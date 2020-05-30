De-escalation
Minorca accuses Spanish government of raising false expectations
The president of the Council of MInorca, Susana Mora, is disappointed by and frustrated at the national health ministry not having approved a de-escalation Phase 3 start for the island on Monday.
She points to the fact that the Spanish government has spoken about shortening phases from fourteen to seven days. This had raised "social and economic expectations", but when a shorter phase was requested, this request was not accepted.
While not questioning the health guidelines, Mora notes that there will be exactly the same number of hospital beds for the acutely or critically ill this Monday as the following Monday, which is when Minorca is due to pass to Phase 3. "If there is an island which could be at Phase 3, it is Minorca." She also notes Formentera has had better numbers in terms of virus transmission but doesn't have an intensive care unit.
The president has not wanted to say if the Balearic government's request for Majorca, Ibiza and Minorca to all go to Phase 3 on Monday along with Formentera (which is already in Phase 3) may have harmed the Minorca case. But she adds that the numbers of positive cases and hospitalised patients in Majorca and Ibiza have been higher than in Minorca.
