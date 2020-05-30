Healthcare Professionals, Son Espases Hospital. 30-05-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there were zero coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Saturday, so the total remains static at 224.

There are 8 new infections, making 2,076 altogether since the pandemic began.

There are 170 active positive cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands, seven less than this Friday according to the latest data from Servei Balear d’Epidemiologia.

Another 15 patients were discharged from hospital on Saturday, which means 1,682 have now beaten the virus.