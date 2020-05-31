At the scene of the fire on Sunday morning. 31-05-2020 Pilar Pellicer

Residents of an eight-storey building in La Soledat, Palma were evacuated on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment.

Around half nine, an occupant of one of the two apartments on the third floor heard screams coming from the other apartment. "In a matter of seconds the smoke spread down the community staircase. We had to evacuate all the residents."

Officers from the National Police and the local police as well as crews from the Palma Fire Brigade and 061 medics went to the property on the Calle Manacor. Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and a ninth person, whose condition was not serious, needed to be taken to hospital.

Residents were able to return to their apartments some time later.