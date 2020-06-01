Formentera is the only Balearic Island progressing to Phase 3. 01-06-2020 Ultima Hora

The Balearic Island of Formentera begins phase 3 of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions on Monday along with La Gomera, La Graciosa and El Hierro, in the Canary Islands.

Efforts to persuade the Spanish Health Minister to allow Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza to qualify a week early fell on deaf ears.

From June 1, residents in the Pitiusas can go out without sticking to time slots and meetings of up to 20 people are allowed.

Bars, restaurants and cafés can increase terrace capacity to 75%, people can eat inside the premises, except in nightclubs and late night bars, provided capacity does not exceed 50% and customers can sit at the bar as long as there’s two metres between customers or groups.

Common areas in hotels and tourist accommodation are open to the public but capacity must not exceed 50%.

Capacity is limited to 50% at retail establishments, commercial premises and professional service activities, regardless of how big they are and capacity at places of worship must not exceed 75%.

Funerals can be held with a maximum of 50 people outdoors or 25 indoors and burials or farewells for cremations are restricted to 50 people.

Wedding celebrations can go ahead with a maximum of 150 guests outdoors or 75 indoors and capacity must not exceed 75%.

Up to 20 people can visit Museums with social distancing in place and customers must have pre-allocated seats for Cinemas, Theatres, Auditoriums, Marquee Circuses etc, with capacity limited to 50%. Up to 80 people are allowed in indoor venues and up to 800 people outdoors, but people must be seated and the maximum capacity in both cases is 50%.

Capacity is limited to 50% at Zoos, Aquariums and Tourist Recreation Centres.

Leisure activities for children and young people can resume provided the necessary prevention and hygiene measures are guaranteed and a procedure is in place for handling possible Covid-19 infections.

Outdoor activities are limited to 50 percent of the usual maximum number, with no more than 200 participants, including monitors.

Indoors, capacity is limited to one third, with a maximum of 80 participants, including monitors.

Active and Nature Tourism activities are allowed for groups of up to 30 people in Phase 3.