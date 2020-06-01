Health
Coronavirus figures fluctuate
After four days with no coronavirus fatalities in the Balearic Islands, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that there were two deaths in the last 24 hours and the total now stands at226.
On Sunday there were no Covid-19 deaths and one infection, which means 2,081 people have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
