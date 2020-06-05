The Bulletin interview with Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott. 05-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, told the Bulletin this afternoon that both the British and Spanish governments were working so that British tourists could visit and holiday in the Balearics safely this summer.

He said that he understood the concerns of the local business community but said that safety was of upmost importance and it was a "step by step process." The ambassador said that he sincerely hoped that British tourists would be able to enjoy the Balearics later this summer as he paid a "virtual" visit to the islands holding talks with the local authorities and leading members of the British community via video conference.

Hugh Elliott thanked British residents for their efforts during the lockdown process and praised the local English-speaking associations for their hardwork and dedication during these difficult times.

As regards Brexit he said that British residents would soon have a new residence document and that further details would be announced by the Spanish authorities in the coming months.

