Hotels in Magalluf and Palmanova. 23-04-2020 plozano

Shares:

Hotels in Magalluf and Palmanova will start re-opening towards the middle of next month, according to local officials who added that the tourist industry is closely watching all the developments on the coronavirus in Britain.

British travel firms have indicated that they will start operating to the island from July. The British ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott told the Bulletin this afternoon that Britain and Spain were working closely so that British tourists could holiday safely in the Balearics this summer.