Tourism
Magalluf and Palmanova hotels to re-open mid July
Hotels in Magalluf and Palmanova will start re-opening towards the middle of next month, according to local officials who added that the tourist industry is closely watching all the developments on the coronavirus in Britain.
British travel firms have indicated that they will start operating to the island from July. The British ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott told the Bulletin this afternoon that Britain and Spain were working closely so that British tourists could holiday safely in the Balearics this summer.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.