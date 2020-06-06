Concerns about Sant Joan celebrations in Mallorca. 23-06-2019 Teresa Ayuga

Palma Mayor, José Hila says only neighbourhoods that comply with security protocols will be authorised to hold fiestas this summer.

Fiestas

Cort has started preparing the protocol for summer fiestas that are organised by Neighbourhood Associations.

The parties will be allowed to take place, but with security measures and with a controlled number of participants.

Municipal Technicians and the Associations will define very clear and simple measures and the parties will only be authorised if the criteria is met.

Mayor Hila admitted that neighbourhood fiestas are more easily controlled than large gatherings such as Sant Joan and said he was grateful that the Federació d'Associacions de Veïns de Palma had suspended the party planned in Parc de la Mar and saying, "next year's will be the best in history so we can make up for this year’s."

The mayor also admitted that he has some concerns about the Sant Joan celebrations.

“If there are problems, they will probably be on small beaches, so controls will be increased there,” he said. “There's more than one night of celebration for Sant Joan and it is not necessary for us all to go every night or for everyone to celebrate on a beach," he said.

Beaches

Mayor Hila insists that “the majority of people are using the beaches correctly, so at the moment no other physical distancing interventions are not required.”

Wedding

The number of guests that can attend a wedding has been increased to 42 people.

Casals de Barri

Casals de Barri is starting to prepare its programme of activities which are scheduled to begin in September.

Residents

The s’Arenal OAC will reopen from June 15.

Social Welfare

Socio-educational services can resume and day Centres and Autonomy Centres are reopening.

Mobility

The Municipal Transport Company will strengthen its service in the most densely populated areas.

Youth

Face-to-face care at Youth services is being reactivated at Palmajove from Monday 8 June and Espais Joves and Dinamo from 15 June.

Gender Violence

Face-to-face consultations will be available from June 15.

PalmaActiva

Face-to-face services resume by appointment at the Training Centre and in classrooms.

Markets

Bars and restaurants inside Municipal markets are reopening. The temporary market at Son Ferriol opens on Saturday, June 6 and the non-food section at Pere Garau on June 17.

Consumption

The Municipal Consumer Information Office reopens from 8.30 am to 2 pm, by appointment.

Palma Tourism

Two campaigns are being launched to promote Palma as a safe tourist destination; a marketing campaign from June 15, one that focuses on the domestic market first, then the German market.

"The goal is to bring tourists back and we want people to get back to work," said Mayor Hila.

Tourist Information Offices will reopen to the public between June 8 and 15, depending on tourists mobility.

There are Tourist Information Offices in Plaça de les Meravelles in Playa de Palma, Plaça d’Espanya in Palma and Carrer de l’Almudaina in Palma.