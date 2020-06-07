Shares:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED for gardening work in a cat sanctuary Sencelles area. Tel. 606-602401.

WANTED: Driver, main, cook and gardener for family home in Establiments. Please call 664-825081.

WWW.OVENCLEAN.ES Professional oven cleaning. Domestic/ commercial ovens. No smell, Eco- friendly. Island wide. Call 650-573824.

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

JETSKI & JET TENDER: Sales, purchase, service, repairs and spare parts. Poligono Son Castello Palma, JETS24.com - Tel. 971-691758.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

CHANGE OF PLATES. EU, American and historic cars, name changes, NIE numbers, etc. Tel. Zoe 609-669106. C/. Paris 8, Palma Nova.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

CONSELL: Small finca of 1,700 m² with excellent access to the motorway. Two bedroomed home with annexed garage/ storage. 170,000 €. Ref. 9440. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

LOVELY COUNTRY home with swimming pool, 2 kms from Inca. Set in 4,000 m² of established gardens, total construction 372 m². Spacious house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and grand porch. Central heating, air conditioning, double glazing etc. Garage/ workshop and stores. 415,000 €. Ref. 9367. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CHARACTER TOWNHOUSE with lovely patio/ garden in Costitx. Two storey with spacious three/ four bedroomed home, great kitchen/ diner and bathroom. Adjacent double height old stable with potential for conversion. Excellent value at 250,000 €. Ref. 9421. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

COSTITX. Charming finca with pool set in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows, two woodburners. Sitting room with fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace and barbecue range. Mains electricity. 285,000 €. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. For only 50 € a year, you can become one of our members, supporting a worthwhile cause. We would also greatly appreciate a sponsorship of an animal of your choice with a small standing order, or gifts such as animal food, transport boxes or dog toys (no clothing please). www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.

LONG TERM RENTALS. Extensive selection of villas, apartments & country homes. Tel. 971-007007 First Mallorca.

FIRST MALLORCA offers over 1,700 properties including villas, apartments, country homes & country estates. For details contact the central office. Tel. 971-007007.

PUERTO ANDRATX. We offer over 390 sea view properties including villas, apartments & exclusive homes. For details contact First Mallorca Puerto Andratx office. Tel. 971-698888.

PALMA OLD TOWN. We offer over 110 delightful apartments in the Old Town of Palma, plus over 300 in the general city area. Contact First Mallorca Palma office. Tel. 971-425262.

SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.

LONG TERM RENTAL. First Mallorca requires long term rentals throughout the island to satisfied demand. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com