Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 27 degrees in Palma with some sunshine, some rain, a very strong northeasterly wind and a low of 17 degrees.
Calvia is cloudy, wet and windy with a top temperature of 29 degrees and a low of 15.
It’s a miserable day in Santanyi, with strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, a high of 28 and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.
Alcudia is 25 degrees and stormy too with thunder and lightning, 25 kilometre northerly winds and a low of 17.
Keep an eye out for rainbows between the heavy rain and sunshine in Soller; the high of 27 will fall to 14 after dark. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
