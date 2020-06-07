The service station had to close. 06-06-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

At least seventeen vehicles were damaged and broke down after their drivers had filled them with diesel rather than petrol at a service station in Palma on Saturday.

One of the service station's tanks for petrol was filled with diesel by mistake. This wasn't noticed until drivers began reporting the problems. The service station had to be closed as a result, and management say that the supplier is responsible and that claims will need to be made to its insurer.