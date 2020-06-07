Coronavirus
Active coronavirus cases' number remains the same
Sunday's figures for coronavirus cases in the Balearics indicate that there are seven new positive cases. There has been no fatality over the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases is now 2,230. Seven more patients have recovered, bringing this total to 1,781. The number of coronavirus-related deaths remains 226, and the number of active cases is 223, the same number as Saturday.
