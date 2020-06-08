Puerto Soller, Majorca. archive photo. 24-10-2015 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

It’s 25 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 11 overnight.

Andratx is stormy too with occasional sunshine, a top temperature of 22 and a low of 13.

Llucmajor has it all today, showers, thunder and lightning, strong winds and sunny spells with a high of 23 and a low of 12 degrees. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam.

It’s 24 degrees and raining in Pollensa with sunny intervals and a low of 12.

And it’s a miserable day in Soller with heavy rain and thunderstorms, a high of 22 and a low of 11 but the sun will come out now and again.