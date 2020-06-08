Majorca storms.

07-06-2020Xavi Vila @Vivi___92

There were some spectacular thunderstorms in Majorca overnight and Aemet has maintained an alert for heavy rain, thunder and lightning on Monday.

Dramatic photographs and video of the lightning strikes in Manacor, Felanitx and Portocolom around dawn have already been uploaded to social media networks.

Aemet says it's not over yet and is forecasting more stormy weather, heavy rain and hail storms on Monday afternoon.

