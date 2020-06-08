Weather
Don't leave home without your umbrella!
There were some spectacular thunderstorms in Majorca overnight and Aemet has maintained an alert for heavy rain, thunder and lightning on Monday.
Me envien aquestes fotos desde Son Mesquida.Felanitx pic.twitter.com/XtI3m382bT— Jaume Cabrer soler (@CabrerJaume) June 7, 2020
Dramatic photographs and video of the lightning strikes in Manacor, Felanitx and Portocolom around dawn have already been uploaded to social media networks.
Impressionants imatges dels llamps de la passada nit.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 8, 2020
Gràcies per compartir. https://t.co/7GvvpMYFjJ
Nit de pluja, trons i llamps a Palma... ¡Bona nit! cc @AEMET_Baleares #Mallorca pic.twitter.com/Q916u9uTmL— Virginia Rexach (@Virginia_Rexach) June 7, 2020
Aemet says it's not over yet and is forecasting more stormy weather, heavy rain and hail storms on Monday afternoon.
Bon dia! Relativa tranquil·litat després de la forta tempesta d'ahir vespre. Fins i tot a aquestes hores hi ha àmplies zones amb sol, però no vos confieu, perquè el cel es tornarà a tapar i tornaran el ruixats, que a Mallorca i a les Pitiüses poden ser forts. pic.twitter.com/xxlfhRcbCh— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 8, 2020
