Uproar over cement paths in Bellver Forest
Terraferida has harshly criticized the new paths in Bellever Forest saying they should have been constructed “with the utmost respect for orography and trees using natural materials from the environment."
The project is reportedly costing 261,490 euros and half of that money is coming from European ERDF funds, but images showing ugly cement paths chopping through Bellver Forest have caused uproar.
When Palma Mayor, José Hila visited the project with Infrastructures and Accessibility Councillor, Angélica Pastor, last year he said conservation was key.
“If we bet on a sustainable Palma we must have green spaces like this,” said Mayor Hila at that time. “The forest has suffered over the years and these roads will help us to conserve the forest and make it possible for the people of Palma to discover new areas.”
