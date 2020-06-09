Shares:

The trial of Rafael Pantoja has begun in Palma.

He is accused of murdering his ex partner, Sacramento Roca, by stabbing her to death.

In court, the defendant was shown videos from security cameras, and asked if he remembered stabbing ‘Sacri’.

“I cannot remember those facts,” he said. "It is as if it were a dream, that you do not know what is real.”

Rafael Pantoja, apologised to the family, saying “I will always regret what I did."