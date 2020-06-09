Crime
Rafael Pantoja appears in court
The trial of Rafael Pantoja has begun in Palma.
He is accused of murdering his ex partner, Sacramento Roca, by stabbing her to death.
In court, the defendant was shown videos from security cameras, and asked if he remembered stabbing ‘Sacri’.
“I cannot remember those facts,” he said. "It is as if it were a dream, that you do not know what is real.”
Rafael Pantoja, apologised to the family, saying “I will always regret what I did."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.