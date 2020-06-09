Shares:

German second home owners will be allowed to travel to the island from Monday as part of a test scheme as the Balearic tourist industry starts to re-open.

The move was announced this morning by the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, who said that 10,000 German tourists would start to arrive from next week. In the case of the tourists they will be spending a minimum of five days in island hotels and apartment complexes.

Armengol said that Germany and the Balearics had a similar level of the coronavirus with the number of cases dropping substantially in the last few weeks.

German holiday home owners had asked the Balearic government for permission to travel to the island two months ago but their appeal was rejected on health and safety grounds.