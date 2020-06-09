Tourism
Brussels to have final say on British tourism to the Balearics: Tourism minister
Balearic Minister for Tourism Iago Negueruela said this morning that it will be the European Union which will decide when British tourists can start returning to their favourite holiday spots in the Balearics.
"British tourism is vital, especially for Minorca and Ibiza," he said. "For the UK market to return, firstly the necessary health guidelines have to be met, and then it will be up to Brussels."
The first group of German holidaymakers will arrive on the island on Monday but British tour firms appear to have shelved their plans for a return of British tourism until the middle of next month.
It is reported that hotels in Palmanova and Magalluf will open their doors for business on July 15 and British travel giant, Jet2, has also said that it will start operations on this date.
