Health
Social distancing will be reduced to 1.5 metres
Social distancing will be reduced from 2 metres to 1.5 metres when the State of Emergency ends to increase capacity after Ciudadanos struck a deal with the Government to have its suggestions included in the Royal Decree Law.
Ciudadanos Deputy Congress Spokesperson Edmundo Bal, stressed in a video on Twitter that the Decree approved on Tuesday by the Council of Ministers was part of a plan B, to get out of the State of Emergency in an orderly manner.
"The measure includes our contributions which are essential in the fight against coronavirus and to revive the economy," he said.
Other suggestions from the Ciudadanos included preventing possible coronavirus outbreaks, reducing social distancing to 1.5 metres, promoting telework and resuming competitions sports, taking the criteria of Autonomous communities into account so that "no type of privilege is applied and competitions are held on an equal basis.”
