Today's weather temperatures. 09-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

On Tuesday temperatures dropped and there was rain registered in the north of the island.

Imágenes radar de las fuertes tormentas que hoy han afectado el Levante de Mallorca, ocasionando precipitaciones de 20 a 50 l/m2 en 1 hora e intensas granizadas.

Alguna tormenta de poca intensidad también se ha desarrollado en Menorca.https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF pic.twitter.com/HuZDLKK9zY — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 9, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 25.3 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 24.6 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 24.4 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 24.0 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 24.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................ 7.4 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola......... 9.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 9.7 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja................ 9.9 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 10.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 40 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 34 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 30 (km/h)

Menorca, airport............................................... 27 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 54 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 42 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 40 (km/h)

Campos, Can Sion........................................... 40 (km/h)

Rainfall (MM)

Capdepera................................................................ 32.1

Son Servera.............................................................. 10.2

Arta........................................................................... 10.0

Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere............................................ 9.8

Sa Pobla..................................................................... 5.6