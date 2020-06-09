Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Tuesday temperatures dropped and there was rain registered in the north of the island.
Imágenes radar de las fuertes tormentas que hoy han afectado el Levante de Mallorca, ocasionando precipitaciones de 20 a 50 l/m2 en 1 hora e intensas granizadas.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 9, 2020
Alguna tormenta de poca intensidad también se ha desarrollado en Menorca.https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF pic.twitter.com/HuZDLKK9zY
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 25.3 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 24.6 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 24.4 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 24.0 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 24.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................ 7.4 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola......... 9.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 9.7 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................ 9.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 10.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 40 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 34 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 30 (km/h)
Menorca, airport............................................... 27 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 54 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 42 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 41 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 40 (km/h)
Campos, Can Sion........................................... 40 (km/h)
Rainfall (MM)
Capdepera................................................................ 32.1
Son Servera.............................................................. 10.2
Arta........................................................................... 10.0
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere............................................ 9.8
Sa Pobla..................................................................... 5.6
