Immaculada Benito, Corporate Director CEO Office Iberostar Group. 09-06-2020 P. Pellicer

Health control tests are being carried out at the 4 hotel chains that have been chosen to collaborate in the Government's pilot plan in Majorca.

The Iberostar, Riu, Garden and Viva Hotels will be open from next Monday until the end of the month.

“The protocols of the chains complement those of the Spanish for Tourist Quality, which have been approved by the Ministry of Health,” said Gabriel Llobera, President of the Hotel Association, or ACH. “We will advise tourists of all the protocols and Tour Operators will also tell them."

He added, “Tour operators TUI, DER Touristik and Schauinsland Reisen are on top of all the marketing operations and by Sunday they will be fully prepared, especially tourist groups that have their own airlines."

DER Touristik is the only Tour Operator of the three participating in the pilot plan that does not have its own airline, so it will have to strike agreements with Condor through Lufthansa group or with Eurowings.

Playa de Palma and Alcúdia are the two areas of Majorca that will accommodate thousands of German tourists during the pilot plan.

The Iberostar Cristina is ready to go and according to the Riu Group says "the Riu Bravo and Riu Concordia were updated over the winter to improve infrastructure, facilities and services."

Preparations are also complete at the Viva Golf and Alcudia Garden.

“We are all aware that there’s a lot at stake, but these Hotel chains have the know-how, professionalism and quality of staff to succeed with this project which is so important for a holiday destination like the Balearic Islands,” said Gabriel Llobera. “These Hotel chains meet all the necessary requirements and now they’re just waiting for the tourists to arrive and enjoy their holidays.”