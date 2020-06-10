Pink Flamingo in Palmanova, Majorca. 09-06-2020 Alejandro Mong Valenciano

Shares:

A flamingo was spotted having a paddle in Palmanova at 7 o’clock in the morning by 18-year-old Alejandro Mong, who has uploaded some fantastic footage of the bird to social media.

"I was standing there alone and at first I thought it was another kind of bird, but when it spread its wings I saw clearly that it was a flamingo," says Alejandro who lives in the area, but had never seen a flamingo up close.

Vídeo | Un flamenco, a sus anchas en Palmanova (Calvià) https://t.co/4Fi9uAwnU9 — Ultima Hora Mallorca (@UHmallorca) June 10, 2020

The bird can be seen strutting around the beach, but Alejandro says it took off in the direction of Magalluf when another neighbour got too close.

It’s rare to see a flamingo near the busy hotels and beaches of Palmanova, which is prime tourist territory.

But the absence of people and noise in Majorca during the coronavirus pandemic has encouraged all kinds of birds and animals to frequent areas that would usually avoid.

This flamingo was probably on its way to Ses Salines Natural Park when it decided to brighten Alejandro’s day, by stopping for a few minutes on the beach.

“The Balearic Islands are the perfect destination because of its mild climate throughout much of the year. It’s paradise and its geographical location is the perfect place for a large number of birds to build a home or just stay for the season before flying off to other destinations, according to National Geographic, which says “the Balearic Islands are amongst the best places in Spain for bird watching, both for endemic or migratory species.”

Flamingos have a wingspan of 99-152 cm. Their feathers are pink because they feed on shrimp, crustaceans and algae which contains pigments called carotenoids and when flamingos are eating their heads are upside-down.