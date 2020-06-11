Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma 25 degrees and mostly sunny with a strong southerly wind and a low of 15.
It’s 24 degrees and mostly cloudy in Calvia with sunny intervals, strong winds and a low of 14.
The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 24 degrees with a low of 15 and a 30 kilometre an hour southerly wind.
Muro is 26 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine but it’s extremely windy there too and the temperature will drop to 14 overnight. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam on the beach.
It’s 24 and sunny in Deya with a low of 13 and southerly winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.