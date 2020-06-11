Palma, Majorca. archive photo 10-06-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma 25 degrees and mostly sunny with a strong southerly wind and a low of 15.

It’s 24 degrees and mostly cloudy in Calvia with sunny intervals, strong winds and a low of 14.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 24 degrees with a low of 15 and a 30 kilometre an hour southerly wind.

Muro is 26 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine but it’s extremely windy there too and the temperature will drop to 14 overnight. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam on the beach.

It’s 24 and sunny in Deya with a low of 13 and southerly winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour.