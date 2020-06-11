Health
Coronary Unit Staff contract Covid-19
Last week a paramedic from the Coronary Unit at Son Espases Hospital contracted coronavirus and had to be isolated along with several colleagues.
As a result of the Covid-19 tests performed on the group, a new infection has now been confirmed and although everyone else has tested negative, they will all remain in isolation for now.
Experts believe the victims may have been infected by a patient in the Coronary Unit and an investigation is underway.
