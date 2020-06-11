News
Beaches may be closed during Sant Joan celebrations
Palma City Council is debating whether to shut the city’s beaches during the Sant Joan Revetla on June 23 and says the final decision will be made on Thursday or Friday.
“We have to send a very clear message to the public that this celebration coincides with the beginning of the new normal, so there is still a risk of contracting coronavirus and we have to get used to the fact that crowds of people cannot gather at the same time,” said Citizen Participation & Home Affairs Councillor, Alberto Jarabo.
Palma’s beaches are usually packed with thousands of people for the Sant Joan celebrations which leaves the Council with two options.
Reduce the number of people who can celebrate on the beach and let the Health Department determine what the maximum capacity should be at each coastal location.
Or completely close all the beaches, especially if the Police say the risk is too great or that it’s not possible to control the crowds of people.
Parks
Beaches are not the only place that will be closed to Sant Joan revellers in Palma.
"Just as agglomerations on the beaches will not be allowed that night, they will also be banned in other spaces such as parks,” said Councillor Jarabo. “This is not a good time for a crowded party and our decision will be based on how best to prevent new Covid-19 infections and avoid congestion.”
