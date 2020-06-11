Made in Mallorca Exhibition Now Open. 10-06-2020 Made In Mallorca

The coronavirus pandemic brought a multitude of public and private activities in our lives to an abrupt halt and forced us to make many changes during lockdown.

Bit by bit, the situation seems to be getting back to normal and some of the things that were left limbo are starting to return, including Made in Mallorca, which combines top-notch design with sustainability. All of the companies under this umbrella share a passion for artisanal products and regenerating local production.

The exhibition of the most recent creations by these artist-craftsmen in the Aljub de Es Baluard was shut down during the lockdown, but has now reopened.

So, Made in Mallorca 2020 can now get back to normal and those who didn’t have the opportunity to visit the exhibition before will be able to see it from Thursday, June 11 until Saturday, June 13.

It’s open from 1000 until 2000, there’s no entrance fee and visitors don’t need an appointment. Those who are in risk groups will have preferential access and all of the appropriate health and safety measures are in place.

Capacity has been reduced, entry will be organised to guarantee that space requirements are met and a face mask is mandatory to access the Aljub room.

After three forays to the London Design Fair and two in Palma, Made in Mallorca has added five new companies to the habitat sector since last year.

Made in Mallorca promotes the power of the place where things are made, the quality of the materials and the value of original creations and reflects the sincere link that exists between the product designer, the craftsman and the producer.

16 participants make up Made in Mallorca 2020:

Artesania Tèxtil Bujosa, Català Roig Ceramics, Contain Studio, La Peixera Design Editions, Huguet, Lafiore with Nico Guevara Studio, Lysende Logik, Maria Antònia Ramis, Mirenchu, 2Monos, Paparkone, Studio Jaia, Teixits Riera, Teixits Vicens, Tonia Fuster and 8Eight.

