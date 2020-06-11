Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 11-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Thursday temperatures did rise and some minimum rainfall was registered in Majorca and Minorca. Hight was in Pollensa with 28.2ºC.

Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):

Aerop. Menorca 25

Cala Galdana 25



Pollença 28

Muro 27

Artà 27

Banyalbufar 27

Sa Pobla 26

Sineu 26

Llucmajor 26

Palma UIB 26

Calvia 25

Manacor 25

Santanyí 25

Lluc 23



St Antoni de Portmany 27

Formentera 26https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/nhclOGJyE3 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 11, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa................................... 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 27.5 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portman.......... 26.9 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera...................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade

Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....... 26.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.0 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.8 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 15.1 degrees Centigrade

Arta...........................................15.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 36 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 36 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 35 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 34 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 33 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 60 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 58 (km/h)

Es Mercadal....................................................... 53 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 47 (km/h)

Escorca, Lluc.................................................... 46 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.8

Santanyi.................................................................... 0.5

Ciutadella.................................................................. 0.4

Escorca, Son Torrella................................................. 0.4

Binissalem................................................................. 0.2