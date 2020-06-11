Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Thursday temperatures did rise and some minimum rainfall was registered in Majorca and Minorca. Hight was in Pollensa with 28.2ºC.
Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 11, 2020
Aerop. Menorca 25
Cala Galdana 25
Pollença 28
Muro 27
Artà 27
Banyalbufar 27
Sa Pobla 26
Sineu 26
Llucmajor 26
Palma UIB 26
Calvia 25
Manacor 25
Santanyí 25
Lluc 23
St Antoni de Portmany 27
Formentera 26https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/nhclOGJyE3
Maximum Temperatures
Pollensa................................... 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 27.5 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portman.......... 26.9 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera...................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....... 26.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.0 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.0 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.8 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 15.1 degrees Centigrade
Arta...........................................15.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 36 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 36 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 35 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 34 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 33 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 60 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 58 (km/h)
Es Mercadal....................................................... 53 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 47 (km/h)
Escorca, Lluc.................................................... 46 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.8
Santanyi.................................................................... 0.5
Ciutadella.................................................................. 0.4
Escorca, Son Torrella................................................. 0.4
Binissalem................................................................. 0.2
