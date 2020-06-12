Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 16, but that strong wind is refusing to drop!
Andratx is 26 degrees and very blustery with lots of sunshine and a low of 15.
It’s 25 and sunny in Ses Salines with a 30 kilometre an hour southerly wind and a low of 17 degrees.
That wind is even stronger in Pollensa and it’s 29 degrees with sunshine all day long and an overnight temperature of 17.
It’s a sunny day in Soller, but the wind is gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and the top temperature is 26 dropping to 15 degrees after dark. Here’s how the weather is looking from our webcam in the port.
