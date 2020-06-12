Palma Cathedral. 12-06-2020 Catedral de Mallorca

Palma’s massive Gothic Cathedral, which is known as La Seu, dates back to the 13th Century and is one of Majorca’s most visited sights.

Between May and October guided tours of the inside and outside of the Cathedral are available, which take about an hour. Highlights include the bell tower, the terraces and the gorgeous rose window which is studded with 1,236 pieces of stained glass and is one of the biggest in the world.

Next week it will be possible to take a tour of the Cathedral of Mallorca without leaving home.

Two guided tours will be screened on the Cathedral’s Instagram page on Wednesday, June 17, in Catalan at 1100 and Spanish at 12.00.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to find out all about the history of the building and take in the stunning views of Palma City and the Port from the very top of the Cathedral, without having to climb up 215 steps.