Passeig des Born, Palma. 12-06-2020

An elderly man died in the middle of the street in central Palma on Friday.

The 92-year-old was walking along Passeig des Born with his caregiver when he collapsed on the ground.

National Police Officers were deployed to the scene and have sealed off the area.

The man, who has not been named, reportedly died of natural causes.