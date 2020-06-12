At the scene of the accident in Palma. 12-06-2020 Guillermo Esteban

Martín Casado, a former inspector with the National Police in Palma and the first head of the UPR riot squad, died on Friday afternoon as the result of road accident in Sa Faixina on the Avenida Argentina.

The 72-year-old retired officer was walking on a zebra crossing when a white Hyundai Kona lost control and struck a traffic light that fell on him. Several ambulances went to the scene and attempted to revive him but were unable to.

The death of Casado, a well-liked police officer in Palma, has been met with consternation at the police headquarters. His son is a deputy inspector in the National Police.