Playa dels Capellans, Majorca. archive photo 24-05-2017 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Palma 25 degrees and mostly sunny today with some cloudy intervals, strong winds and a low of 16.

It’s 26 in Andratx with lots of sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 15 degrees.

Santanyi is 24 and very blustery with hazy sunshine and a low of 14 degrees. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam a little further up the coast in Portocolom.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Muro with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.

And Banyalbufar is 24 degrees and sunny with almost no wind and an overnight temperature of 17.