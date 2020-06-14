Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma 25 degrees and mostly sunny today with some cloudy intervals, strong winds and a low of 16.
It’s 26 in Andratx with lots of sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 15 degrees.
Santanyi is 24 and very blustery with hazy sunshine and a low of 14 degrees. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam a little further up the coast in Portocolom.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Muro with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.
And Banyalbufar is 24 degrees and sunny with almost no wind and an overnight temperature of 17.
