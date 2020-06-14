The youth had managed to climb over the stadium perimeter wall. 13-06-2020

A 17-year-old who ran onto the pitch during Real Mallorca's home game against Barcelona on Saturday night faces a fine of at least 3,000 euros and being banned from sports grounds for six months.

The youth, who is Finnish, managed to climb over the perimeter wall at a place described as being a "vulnerable security area". It would normally be watched by security personnel, but as the match was behind closed doors, the security had been relaxed.

He interrupted play in the 53rd minute, the referee's report saying that the match was held up for 45 seconds. He initially gave a false identity to the National Police, who were nevertheless able to contact his mother, who went to the stadium to collect him.

He apparently told police that he was with friends who challenged him to enter the stadium and run onto the pitch by asking "who's got the balls" to do this. He is also understood to have told police that he had planned what happened as he wanted to get a photo with his "idol", Lionel Messi; the referee's report confirms that this had been his motive.

Real Mallorca face being sanctioned by the football authorities, and La Liga is understood to be considering bringing a criminal charge against the youth.